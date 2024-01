- We take a look at the Jayhawks coming odd a loss at West Virginia followed by a home win against Cincinnati

- Big game at Iowa State next

- The latest on possible basketball recruiting visitors

- Lance Leipold set to bring back a lot of key returners in 2024

- Talk about Leipold job rumors and being mentioned for openings

- The latest on recruiting and the transfer portal

- The state's top prospect Linkon Cure joins us