The Jayhawks are coming off a big win over Boston College and try to take that momentum into Big 12 play.

We talk about the win, what will the crowd be like for West Virginia, our predictions and recruiting.

Hear from several guests in this episode

-West Virginia coach Neal Brown breaks down the Jayhawks

-Mike Lee talks about the defense and flips his teammates some fun

-Keenan Cummings who covers West Virginia talks about the match-up

-A little rain never hurt anybody, filling The Booth

-Recruits expected for the West Virginia game

-Why the staff is getting out 2021 offers faster than ever

-#RUN21 the 2021 class is off to a fast start in recruiting