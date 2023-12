- The win over UConn looks really good after they beat North Carolina - Border War against Missouri up next on Saturday - In our podcast discussion we bring up it is time to give Travis Goff a raise - Breaking down the hire of Jeff Grimes as the new offensive coordinator - Quick look ahead to the bowl against UNLV - The latest developments in the transfer portal - Bryson Hayes, one of the top prospects in the 2025 Kansas class joins us - Several football recruits expected at the Missouri game

Embed content not available

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE