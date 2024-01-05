We bring in our first podcast of the new year.

We look back at the non-con as the Jayhawks get ready for Big 12 play in basketball.

The latest and some big names to watch in recruiting.

The football team finishes with nine wins and we recap the bowl victory.

Where the program is heading into year four with Lance Leipold.

NIL attorney and one of the best in the business, Mit Winter joins us to talk about NIL and breaks down the system.

The transfer portal recruiting is coming to a close soon and we look at the targets and how the staff might approach it.