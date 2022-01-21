Podcast: Breaking down recruiting, thoughts on program

The Kansas coaching staff and inside recruiting staff put the final touches on the early enrollees this week.

We take a look at the players joining the program from the transfer portal and preview of each player.

We grade the transfer portal class to this point and go over why the staff was almost perfect in their approach and execution of landing the recruits.

A closer look at what comes in next in recruiting and who the targets are along with some events to keep an eye on.

Lance Leipold has been on the job for nine months and we discuss what the program looks like so far during that time and what the future holds.



