Podcast: Cincinnati predictions, thoughts on Maui, recruits on the show

Our Thanksgiving podcast is live and ready to go.

- The Jayhawks leave Maui 2-1 with a win over Tennessee. Lot of discussion on the trip to Hawaii.

- We review the Kansas State game and talk about the gap not only narrowing, but it has closed.

- Jim Kelly the color analyst for the Cincinnati football team breaks down the Bearcats.

- We look at the KU-Cincinnati matchup and give our predictions.

- Damani Maxson talks about his visit to Kansas and plans to enroll early.

- Deshawn Warner joins us to talk about his trip to KU and being back around the program.

- The KSU game was big for recruits to see the atmosphere and talk about the Jayhawks have built their program.

Listen to the podcast on the player below

