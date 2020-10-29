JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Close look at football program, recruiting, special guests

In this edition of the Inside Slant podcast we take a close look at what is going well with the football program and what needs improved.

Are the young players who are stepping up building blocks for the future?

We are joined by Bill Seals who covers Iowa State and he breaks down the Cyclones and gives his prediction. Iowa State is up next and we take a look at the game and our predictions.

The latest KU commit Jayson Gilliom joins us to talk about why he made his decision.

This podcast is all football as we take an overall look at Les Miles program halfway through his second season.