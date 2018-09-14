The Jayhawks broke a nine-year road losing streak and we look back on the win and talk about the keys in the Rutgers game.

We hear Rutgers coach Chris Ash talk about how long he's know David Beaty and his thoughts on the game.

There is audio for David Beaty and we talk about the coaching staff's biggest challenge this week.

Our Rutgers beat writer Rich Schnyderite joins us to break down the game from the Rutgers side.

We talk about the growing list of visitors expected in and a big name joins the list as well as our prediction on the game.