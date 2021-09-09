 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Coastal Carolina next, realignment, recruiting
Podcast: Coastal Carolina next, realignment, recruiting

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
The Inside Slant football podcast is live for Coastal Carolina week.

- We look back at the win over South Dakota and the first road game at Coastal Carolina.

- We break down the Coastal Carolina game and give our predictions.

- Joe Cashion, the play-by-play voice of Coastal Carolina is our guest and gives a great preview of the Chanticleers.

- The Big 12 is about to expand and our thoughts what it means.

- Why local recruiting is the main focus with the 2022 class and three names to watch the staff is making a push for.


