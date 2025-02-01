Podcast: Dan Fitzgerald, Hunter Higgins, lot of recruiting discussion

The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio talking recruiting and much more.

- KU baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald joins us to talk about the season, previews each position, and how they are having success in recruiting

- Four-star DE and KU commit Hunter Higgins is on the show

- The KU football staff is off to a blazing start with the 2026 class and a Top 15 portal group

- The basketball team enters a key stretch starting against Baylor on Saturday

- Join us for discussion on KU sports and recruiting