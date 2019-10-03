Podcast: DeCourcy on KU, transfer portal, Sooners next
We have everybody back in the studio and cover Kansas basketball and football.
BASKETBALL SEGMENT
Shay breaks down the list and once again, a loaded group of visitors for Late Night.
National basketball analyst Mike DeCourcy joins us to give his take on the Jayhawks case against the NCAA. DeCourcy says Kansas will have a fight in their case. He also says Kansas is one of the teams to watch in the country.
FOOTBALL SEGMENT
Brandon McAnderson, former captain of the Orange Bowl team and KU studio analyst gives his thoughts on the team and why he chose Kansas before they were a winning program.
Why the transfer portal could help the Jayhawks down the road gain more scholarships as the NCAA looks at new rules.
The Jayhawks have to weather this tough three-game stretch and we look at how they can accomplish positive results against Oklahoma without a win.
