{{ timeAgo('2022-09-22 07:30:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Duke predictions, over 70 recruits expected, and much more

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
- Look back at Houston win- Duke beat writer Conor O'Neill joins us to break down the Blue Devils- Our thoughts on the Duke game and predictions

- Our sit down with Kenny Logan about the excitement around KU football

- Discussion about Lance Leipold's comments and his name being mentioned for other jobs

- Over 70 recruits expected for Duke game

- We answer 10 question from the message board

- Special thanks to our episode sponsor Team Driven Fund Raising

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher – HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

