Podcast: Duke predictions, over 70 recruits expected, and much more
- Look back at Houston win- Duke beat writer Conor O'Neill joins us to break down the Blue Devils- Our thoughts on the Duke game and predictions
- Our sit down with Kenny Logan about the excitement around KU football
- Discussion about Lance Leipold's comments and his name being mentioned for other jobs
- Over 70 recruits expected for Duke game
- We answer 10 question from the message board
- Special thanks to our episode sponsor Team Driven Fund Raising
