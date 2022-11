- Our podcast sponsor, My Freight World.com, returns for another podcast

- The Jayhawks move to 3-0 with a big win over Duke

- We look back at the Texas Tech game and what stood out

- Geoff Ketchum from Orangebloods.com joins us, who always gives an entertaining breakdown on the Longhorns

- We give our predictions and take a close look at the Texas game

- Several official visitors are expected with close to 100 recruits