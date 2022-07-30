Podcast: Fall camp position previews, NIL talk, recruiting, more

We are back in the studio and break down every position. We give our take on the top position battles and what each group looks like going into fall camp.

Matt Baty from Mass Strategies joins us to talk about the NIL program. He tells us how the NIL system works and how important it is for KU. Baty gives good insight on the latest with NIL and the plans in place.

We take you into recruiting and talk about the latest news and what you need to look for.

We finish with our thoughts on the state of KU football and where the program is going into year two with Lance Leipold.