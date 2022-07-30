Podcast: Fall camp position previews, NIL talk, recruiting, more
We are back in the studio and break down every position. We give our take on the top position battles and what each group looks like going into fall camp.
Matt Baty from Mass Strategies joins us to talk about the NIL program. He tells us how the NIL system works and how important it is for KU. Baty gives good insight on the latest with NIL and the plans in place.
We take you into recruiting and talk about the latest news and what you need to look for.
We finish with our thoughts on the state of KU football and where the program is going into year two with Lance Leipold.
Other ways to listen to the podcast
ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE
Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE
Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE
Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE
Amazon- Listen to the podcast on Amazon Music- HERE
Rivals.com AUGUST FREE PROMO
The Rivals.com network is offering a FREE trial for the month of August. You can follow football fall camp, and get the latest on football and basketball recruiting.
Come inside and get access to the message boards and talk with KU fans.
Jayhawk Slant is the largest subscription KU site on the network and you can test it out this month.
HOW TO SIGN UP
You can sign up for the FREE TRIAL HERE