Podcast: Football, basketball, recruiting and special guest
Before the fireworks go off we got in the studio to talk about the latest commitments in football and basketball.
Shay Wildeboor joined us live from the Blue Angels airshow to give his take on the KU basketball roster and the additions to the roster.
We catch up on the latest football news, recruiting, and thoughts where the program is heading into fall camp.
New cornerback commit Jeremy Webb joins us to talk about his decision to pick the Jayhawks and when he plans to join the team.
Fourth of July Podcast
