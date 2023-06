The Jayhawks have been on an impressive run to start July with football recruiting. The class was just sitting inside the top 40 nationally and third in the Big 12.

- We take a look at the recent commitments

- Our take on the strength of the class

- Some big names give surprise, early commitments

- What comes next as a new group of visitors are on campus

- Discussion on the recruiting board and how the staff decides to stop recruiting certain positions

- Hear audio from Harry Stewart and Jalen Todd why they chose KU