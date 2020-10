We bring the whole gang back together and talk football and basketball.

Shay talks about Bill Self's first press conference, thoughts on this year's team, and the latest with recruiting.

Kansas football analyst David Lawrence joins and goes in-depth giving his take on the team.

We talk about the Sunflower Showdown, the loss of Pooka Williams, and latest on recruiting. Listen to the latest podcast on the Jayhawk Slant player below.