PODCAST: Hoops recruiting, closer look at Baylor game
The entire crew is back together after a couple football-only podcasts and we cover about every topic with basketball and football.
Give it listen on the player below
Basketball from Start to 19:00
Staff gets back for a full podcast with everyone involved.
Thoughts on Christian Braun commitment
Who are the key targets left in basketball recruiting?
Who will be at Late Night?
What recruits is KU in with the best shape with?
What is Shay most looking forward to at Late Night?
The fast five: Five quick questions....will Self win his 15th straight, who starts at point guard
Football 19:00 to 41:00
Was it a shock to beat Rutgers that bad
Is 2-1 still on schedule after the non-con
What will Jeff Long be looking for
Can they keep piling up the rushing yards
Steve Cook, Baylor beat writer is our guest and breaks down game with his prediction
Look at the Baylor match-up
The fast five: Can Hull land a four-star from Louisiana in this class,
Will Pooka have a third straight 100-yard game