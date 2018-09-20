Basketball from Start to 19:00

Staff gets back for a full podcast with everyone involved.

Thoughts on Christian Braun commitment

Who are the key targets left in basketball recruiting?

Who will be at Late Night?

What recruits is KU in with the best shape with?

What is Shay most looking forward to at Late Night?

The fast five: Five quick questions....will Self win his 15th straight, who starts at point guard





Football 19:00 to 41:00

Was it a shock to beat Rutgers that bad

Is 2-1 still on schedule after the non-con

What will Jeff Long be looking for

Can they keep piling up the rushing yards

Steve Cook, Baylor beat writer is our guest and breaks down game with his prediction

Look at the Baylor match-up

The fast five: Can Hull land a four-star from Louisiana in this class,

Will Pooka have a third straight 100-yard game