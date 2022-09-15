We are back with the Inside Slant podcast, and we look back at the West Virginia game, a big win on the road.

Special guest Brandon McAnderson joins us to talk about being around the team in West Virginia and his analysis on the team.

We hear from KU DC and his thoughts on having to defend an offense like the Jayhawks who can beat teams in different ways.

Houston is next and we give our take on the matchup and predictions.

The latest on recruiting and looking ahead to the Duke game where several recruits are expected to be in attendance.