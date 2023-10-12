The IARP ruling is in and the good news... it is finally over. The football Jayhawks are one win away from talking about what bowl they will be in and the latest in recruiting.

- We discuss the IARP ruling and the favorable outcome for KU

- We break down the decision after having a front row seat with Self and Goff

- The Jayhawks move into a top five class with the Rakease Passmore commitment

- Who could be next? A breakdown of the remaining targets

- The Jayhawks with a dominating win over UCF

- Oklahoma State is up next and it has been a tough place to play for KU

- Our predictions on the game

- Robert Allen the sideline reporter from Oklahoma State joins us

- A quick look at recruiting and the coaches will be out in full force on the bye week