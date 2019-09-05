We take a look back at the win over Indiana State. Then we look ahead to the Coastal Carolina game and what the match-ups looks like. Randy and Kirby make their predictions on the game. We talk recruiting and what the unofficial visitors had to say about the atmosphere in the win over Indiana State.

Guests on the show

- Joe Cashion play-by-play voice of the Coastal Carolina football program. Special thanks to him. He is also in the national guard and was busy with Hurricane Dorian.



- Carter Stanley, in a one-on-one, talks about getting better at his reads and his first experience working with Les Miles in a close game.



- 2021 QB commit Ben Easters joins us and talks about picking KU and how week one went in the start to his season.

