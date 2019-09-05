Podcast: Indiana State, Coastal Carolina, and special guests
We take a look back at the win over Indiana State. Then we look ahead to the Coastal Carolina game and what the match-ups looks like.
Randy and Kirby make their predictions on the game.
We talk recruiting and what the unofficial visitors had to say about the atmosphere in the win over Indiana State.
Guests on the show
- Joe Cashion play-by-play voice of the Coastal Carolina football program. Special thanks to him. He is also in the national guard and was busy with Hurricane Dorian.
- Carter Stanley, in a one-on-one, talks about getting better at his reads and his first experience working with Les Miles in a close game.
- 2021 QB commit Ben Easters joins us and talks about picking KU and how week one went in the start to his season.
Listen in the browser on the Jayhawk Slant below
Other ways to listen on different platforms: (links will be updated when live)
ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes - HERE
Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE
Google Play- Listen to the podcast on Google Play - HERE
Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE
Podbean- Listen to the podcast on Podbean - HERE
Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher -HERE