Zeke Mayo shines in official Allen Fieldhouse debut

Zeke Mayo shines in official Allen Fieldhouse debut

Zeke Mayo led Kansas with 19 points on 7/12 shooting on Monday night against Howard.

 • Sam Winton
WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more

To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.

 • Shay Wildeboor
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win

Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.

 • Shay Wildeboor
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard

Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.

 • Sam Winton
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard

Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard

JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.

 • Shay Wildeboor

Published Nov 7, 2024
Podcast: ISU predictions, KU QB commit Jaylen Mason, more guests
Slant Staff
Podcast

- We break down the Iowa State game and make our predictions

- QB commit Jaylen Mason joins us and talks about choosing KU

- Bill Seals from Cyclone Report gives us a look at Iowa State

- JT Tailgates is our guest to give his story of the tailgate that has become a mainstay for KU fans-

- A look at recruiting and visitors on the list for the weekend

Listen to the podcast on the player below

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

Kansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
