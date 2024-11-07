Podcast: ISU predictions, KU QB commit Jaylen Mason, more guests

in other news
Zeke Mayo shines in official Allen Fieldhouse debut
Zeke Mayo led Kansas with 19 points on 7/12 shooting on Monday night against Howard.
WATCH: Bill Self talks Howard win, UNC game, and more
To hear what Bill Self had to say on Monday night, come inside.
WATCH: Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, Hunter Dickinson talk after Howard win
Zeke Mayo, Flory Bidunga, and Hunter Dickinson met with the media late on Monday night.
Quick recap: KU opens season with 87-57 win over Howard
Kansas opened it season with a comfortable 87-57 win over Howard.
Live Game Chat: No. 1 Kansas vs. Howard
JayhawkSlant.com is on hand for tonight's season-opener between No. 1 Kansas and Howard.
- We break down the Iowa State game and make our predictions
- QB commit Jaylen Mason joins us and talks about choosing KU
- Bill Seals from Cyclone Report gives us a look at Iowa State
- JT Tailgates is our guest to give his story of the tailgate that has become a mainstay for KU fans-
- A look at recruiting and visitors on the list for the weekend
Listen to the podcast on the player below
Other ways to listen to the podcast
