Podcast: Jason Booker, Kaden Snyder, latest KU sports thoughts

The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio with guests and talk of the latest going on with KU sports and recruiting.

- Deputy AD Jason Booker joins us and talks about the per set donation, how the football and basketball and football season ticket sales will work, and the latest on stadium renovations.

Booker talks about reinventing the game day experience, events coming to the Gateway District and how revenue share will factor in the athletic department.

- KU commit, offensive lineman Kaden Snyder joins us and talks about why he committed to the Jayhawks.

- The basketball team is searching for consistency as the regular season starts to wind down.

- The KU football program off to a hot start in recruiting with more early commitments than any other school in the country.

- Spring football is going to look different with a lot of new faces coming in and several starters gone.