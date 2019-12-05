Podcast: Jeff Long talks about KU football, several topics
The first year of Les Miles is complete and Jeff Long joins us to talk about what he sees in the KU football program.
Long talks about what it is going to take to build the program, plans for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, meeting with Miles, and going in-depth on football.
He wraps up with the success of several other sports and both basketball teams are off to a good start.
