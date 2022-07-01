Podcast: July 4th, realignment, lot of recruiting talk

Come on in and listen to the podcast as we head into the July 4th weekend.

We talk about our plans for the 4th of July, which includes blowing up a lot of stuff.

The group talks about realignment and what the latest moves mean for college sports and where the Jayhawks would sit in the future.

The basketball staff had two official visitors in and we look at how those visits went and talk about the non-conference schedule.

What two Jayhawks are the most likely to be drafted next in basketball?

The football staff has been on a roll this month with high school prospects and transfers who will join the team soon.

We look at the hot topic of local recruiting and how the coaches have put together a successful start to the 2023 class.

KU commit Surahz Buncom joins us and talks about why he picked the Jayhawks and has helped recruit.