- The Jayhawks just picked up a commitment from offensive lineman David Abajian, who was a long-time target of the staff. Abajian joins us on the show to talk about selecting Kansas just minutes after he announced his decision.

- Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for football joins us to talk about the strength and conditioning program. He talks about the gains and improvement he has seen, his involvement with recruits and much more.

- We look back at the first seven games and lay out the next five games and what the Jayhawks best chances are at wins.

- It is a bye week and we look at where the coaches are going on the road.