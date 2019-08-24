Podcast: KU deputy AD Chris Freet, Emmett Jones, much more
The football season is here and we wrap up fall camp, look ahead to week one, and talk about the latest in recruiting.
SPECIAL GUESTS ON THE SHOW
Chris Freet, the Deputy AD, joins us to talk about his first year on the job, his thoughts on KU athletics, several additions to the game day atmosphere, the Les Miles documentary, working with Jeff Long, and much more.
We hear from Emmett Jones who talks about his wide receiver group and what has made him one of the top recruiters in the Big 12.
Rivals.com regional recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman weighs in on KU recruiting. Being from Louisiana he has covered Les Miles for several years. He talks about the quick start in recruiting and what to expect from Miles in recruiting.
LISTEN BELOW ON THE JAYHAWK SLANT PLAYER
MORE WAYS TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
You can listen to the podcast on ITunes, Stitcher, Podbean, TuneIn Radio, Spotify, and Google Play. We will update the links as they become live on those platforms.
ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes - link will be updated
Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE
Google Play- Listen to the podcast on Google Play -link will be updated
Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify -HERE
Podbean- Listen to the podcast on Podbean - HERE
Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - link will be updated