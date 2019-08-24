The football season is here and we wrap up fall camp, look ahead to week one, and talk about the latest in recruiting.

Chris Freet, the Deputy AD, joins us to talk about his first year on the job, his thoughts on KU athletics, several additions to the game day atmosphere, the Les Miles documentary, working with Jeff Long, and much more.

We hear from Emmett Jones who talks about his wide receiver group and what has made him one of the top recruiters in the Big 12.

Rivals.com regional recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman weighs in on KU recruiting. Being from Louisiana he has covered Les Miles for several years. He talks about the quick start in recruiting and what to expect from Miles in recruiting.