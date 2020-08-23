JayhawkSlant - Podcast: KU football and hoops, Covid effects and Devin Neal

Podcast: KU football and hoops, Covid effects and Devin Neal
The staff is back in the studio for another edition of the Inside Slant podcast and talking about the effects of Covid on sports, the latest thoughts on KU football and basketball.
We break down each team and how recruiting is going. The football team has been on a roll landing commitments and ranks in the Top 40 nationally.
Kansas running back commit Devin Neal joins to talk about his summer, helping in recruiting, and hopes of a high school football season.
Podcast Details
Start to 13:15- The Jayhawk Slant staff talks about the sports climate and effects Covid has had.
13:15-25:40- Shay Wildeboor breaks down his thoughts on recruiting, his take on recruiting, and what the make-up of the 2020-21 version of the team may look like.
25:40- End- Jon Kirby and Randy Withers talk about the Jayhawks football team, upcoming season, recruiting, and what's left. Lawrence running back Devin Neal joins us as our special guest.