 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: KU football improving, recruiting, Brandon McAnderson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-25 09:34:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Podcast: KU football improving, recruiting, Brandon McAnderson

Slant Staff
Podcast

- The KU football program is showing positive strides in year one under Lance Leipold and we talk about how it is happening faster than expected.

- Hear from Jalon Daniels and why he is excited to have his family in town for Thanksgiving.

- Former Orange Bowl captain and sideline reporter Brandon McAnderson joins us to give his thoughts and the progress he sees.

- We preview the West Virginia game.

- How another competitive game or win can propel the team into offseason workouts.

- Big weekend of recruiting and we look at visitors expected on campus.

- Hear from linebacker Mike Smith who committed to KU last week.

- Like we predicted there would be a lot of FCS players enter the portal this week and next week could be busy for D1 programs when most teams end the regular season.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below

Other ways to listen to the Inside Slant podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}