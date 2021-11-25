Podcast: KU football improving, recruiting, Brandon McAnderson

- The KU football program is showing positive strides in year one under Lance Leipold and we talk about how it is happening faster than expected.

- Hear from Jalon Daniels and why he is excited to have his family in town for Thanksgiving.

- Former Orange Bowl captain and sideline reporter Brandon McAnderson joins us to give his thoughts and the progress he sees.

- We preview the West Virginia game.

- How another competitive game or win can propel the team into offseason workouts.

- Big weekend of recruiting and we look at visitors expected on campus.

- Hear from linebacker Mike Smith who committed to KU last week.

- Like we predicted there would be a lot of FCS players enter the portal this week and next week could be busy for D1 programs when most teams end the regular season.