Podcast: Late signing day, final thoughts, special guest
The Kansas staff wrapped up their recruiting class by adding some key pieces in the late signing period.
We take a look at the recruits who signed today and a final look at the entire class. We look at what position groups stood out and why this class could set up the program for good things to come.
Special guest defensive end signee Clinton Anokwuru joins us to talk about why he chose Kansas.
We talk about the latest additions to the coaching staff and how they will contribute in recruiting.
Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below
Listen: Signing Day Podcast
Other platforms to listen to the podcast
Links will be updated when available
ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes-
Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio -
Google Play- Listen to the podcast on Google Play -
Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify -
Podbean- Listen to the podcast on Podbean -
Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher -