The Kansas staff wrapped up their recruiting class by adding some key pieces in the late signing period.

We take a look at the recruits who signed today and a final look at the entire class. We look at what position groups stood out and why this class could set up the program for good things to come.

Special guest defensive end signee Clinton Anokwuru joins us to talk about why he chose Kansas.

We talk about the latest additions to the coaching staff and how they will contribute in recruiting.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below