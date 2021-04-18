JayhawkSlant - PODCAST: Latest with basketball, football program

There are very few people at the KU who have been busier than Bill Self and Travis Goff over the last couple weeks.

Self has shaped a new roster for the 2021-22 season and Goff will start a national search for the next football coach.

We talk about the transfer portal, how the basketball roster looks, and what else could still take place. We look at the job ahead for Travis Goff and how he might handle the search as well as the type of candidates he will look for.

Get caught up on all of the latest thoughts on the KU news which has been flowing over the last week.

