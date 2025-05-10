Podcast: Latest with portal, recruiting news, Kaden Moody as guest

The staff is back in the studio talking about the latest with the transfer portal and transfers, OL commit Kaden Moody joins the show, and much more.

- KU OL commit Kaden Moody is our guest

- Rivals and On3 merge

- The latest with the portal recruiting and Dame Sarr

- How many more spots does Bill Self have to fill

- Jacque Vaughn a candidate to join Self's staff

- How does the house settlement effect KU's recruiting

- The latest breakdown by position with football recruiting

- We got a tour of the stadium renovations and it is going to be unreal