Published May 10, 2025
Podcast: Latest with portal, recruiting news, Kaden Moody as guest
Slant Staff
Podcast

The staff is back in the studio talking about the latest with the transfer portal and transfers, OL commit Kaden Moody joins the show, and much more.

- KU OL commit Kaden Moody is our guest

- Rivals and On3 merge

- The latest with the portal recruiting and Dame Sarr

- How many more spots does Bill Self have to fill

- Jacque Vaughn a candidate to join Self's staff

- How does the house settlement effect KU's recruiting

- The latest breakdown by position with football recruiting

- We got a tour of the stadium renovations and it is going to be unreal

Advertisement

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant audio player

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

YouTube Podcast- Listen on YouTube- HERE