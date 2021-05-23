Podcast: Leipold's staff, thoughts, recruiting, much more

Lance Leipold officially released his staff last week and we rewind taking a closer at the chemistry.

Leipold, who was at the top of our list from the beginning, is set to start summer camps along with players returning to campus.

We take a closer at the make-up of the program, the off-field hires, a very busy June coming up, official visits, and summer camps.

We talk about the challenges of local recruiting and much more.

Things are about to get moving at a fast rate and we give or latest thoughts on the program.