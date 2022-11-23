Lance Leipold will sign a new contract that keeps him at KU for a long time. The news broke during our podcast recording and we talk about the impact of Leipold staying and what he can build.

The Jayhawks tip off at the Battle 4 Atlantis today and Shay Wildeboor talks about what to expect and what he is looking for.

We look back at the Texas game and ahead to the Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan.

Mason Voth from EMAW Online joins us to break down Kansas State and a preview from the Wildcats side.

The Slant staff gives our predictions on the Kansas State game.

There were official visitors in town for the Texas game and we take a closer look at them and ahead to the next big visit weekend on Dec. 2.