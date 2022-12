- We look at the high school signees in the 2023 early class - Talk about the latest transfer portal commits - What comes next in January with recruiting and portal - Mason Choate who covers Arkansas breaks down the game - Our predictions on the Liberty Bowl

Embed content not available

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher – HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE