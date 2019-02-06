The Jayhawks ended the late signing period by landing every recruit on their board. We record our show inside the Anderson Family Football Complex.

We break down the 2019 class and give our take on the class. We spent time with every KU assistant and bring you some of their thoughts on the recruits they landed.

Emmett Jones talked about landing Velton Gardner and Steven Parker, DJ Eliot on when he knew they had Gavin Potter, and hear from recruiting coordinator Jeff Hecklinski.

And there is no time for rest as the staff turns their focus to the 2020 and 2021 class that starts this weekend. Listen below on the Jayhawk Slant player.