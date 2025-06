The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio bringing you the latest topics.

-The Rivals network merges with On3 on July 1st and we talk about the move and benefits for subscribers

-Kansas Deputy AD Jason Booker joins us to talk about revenue share, Select-A-Seat, stadium update, and much more

-Bill Self picks up two huge commitments this week

-The KU football staff is winding down with only a couple targets left

-Thoughts after watching football camps