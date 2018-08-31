Ticker
PODCAST: Nicholls State preview, recruiting, and team predictions

In this version of the Inside Slant podcast we go football exclusive.

- Thoughts on the first depth chart
- What kind of challenge does Nicholls State present
- Hear from NSU head coach Tim Rebowe talk about the game
- David Beaty's detailed thoughts on Nicholls State
- Our thoughts on the quarterback position
- What newcomers will have the biggest impact
- How much more physical will the OL be
- What recruits to keep an eye on

Download it now or save it and listen to it on the way to the game.

