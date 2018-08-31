In this version of the Inside Slant podcast we go football exclusive.

- Thoughts on the first depth chart

- What kind of challenge does Nicholls State present

- Hear from NSU head coach Tim Rebowe talk about the game

- David Beaty's detailed thoughts on Nicholls State

- Our thoughts on the quarterback position

- What newcomers will have the biggest impact

- How much more physical will the OL be

- What recruits to keep an eye on

Download it now or save it and listen to it on the way to the game.