PODCAST: Nicholls State preview, recruiting, and team predictions
In this version of the Inside Slant podcast we go football exclusive.
- Thoughts on the first depth chart
- What kind of challenge does Nicholls State present
- Hear from NSU head coach Tim Rebowe talk about the game
- David Beaty's detailed thoughts on Nicholls State
- Our thoughts on the quarterback position
- What newcomers will have the biggest impact
- How much more physical will the OL be
- What recruits to keep an eye on
