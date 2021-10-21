Podcast: NIL guest Matt Baty, football, hoops, recruiting talk

We have a loaded show covering several topics.

- The Jayhawks landed a big commitment from Ernest Udeh and Shay Wildeboor comes on to talk about what it means.

- We look at the strong class Bill Self has put together and thoughts from covering basketball media days.

- Our guest is Matt Baty who will represent KU athletes during the NIL process. Baty talks about the importance of NIL, the impact it will have, the rules, and how it will effect Kansas.

- NIL is going to be a key part of college athletics moving forward.

- Oklahoma is up next as the football team hits a tough part of the schedule.

- We touch on the latest with football recruiting.

- We have every angle covered in this podcast with the whole crew back in the studio.