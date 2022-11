- We take a quick look at discuss the self-imposed basketball sanctions

- The football team is coming off a bye week and back in action against Oklahoma State.

- Talked with Devin Neal about the bye week and playing back at home after a month away

- Brandon McAnderson joins us to talk about the bye week and his thoughts on Oklahoma State

- We break down the Oklahoma State game and give our predictions

- The latest with recruiting, who might set official visits and visitors for the Oklahoma State game