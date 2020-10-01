JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Oklahoma State, Jalon Daniels, several guests

We look back at the Baylor game, ahead to Oklahoma State with our predictions. We break down several position groups and discuss the talent Jalon Daniels showed in his first start.

In this edition of the Inside Slant podcast we have appearances from several guests:





- Former KU running back and sideline reporter Brandon McAnderson gives us his take on the Baylor game and what he would like to see moving forward.





- Travis Clark, who coached Jalon Daniels in high school, breaks down his former quarterback and what KU fans can expect.





- One of the top recruits left on the board Jerrell Boykins joins us to talk about recruiting and where the Jayhawks are in his picture.



