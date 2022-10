We look back at a historical weekend for KU where they played in front of their third straight sold out crowd

We talk about the GameDay experience and Travis Goff’s major announcement of renovations coming to the football stadium

Josh McCuistion from Sooner Scoop joins us to talk about the troubles with OU and his thoughts on the game

We give our predictions on the Oklahoma game and can the Jayhawks become bowl eligible

The top prospect in the Kansas 2024 class B.J. Canady is a guest and talks about his visits to KU

We take a look what is going on with recruiting and how the 5-1 start is paying off.