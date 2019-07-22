News More News
Podcast: Phil Steele joins us, lot of football, basketball talk

We got back in the studio for a July podcast to talk a lot of Jayhawk football and basketball.

We were joined by Phil Steele, one of the nation's leading authorities on college football. Steele gave us his thoughts on the Jayhawks, Les Miles, and the Big 12.

Phil Steele joins us to talk about the Jayhawks and his thoughts on Les Miles

The staff got into detailed discussion about the upcoming football and basketball season along with a lot of recruiting. We also answered questions from our subscribers posted on the message boards.

We give our thoughts on the new alcohol sales in DBKMS and no re-entry that will go in effect this season.

Listen to the latest podcast on the Jayhawk Slant player below or other popular platforms linked below the player.

