Buckle in because we go well over an hour talking KU football and basketball.

One of the nation's authorities on college football, Phil Steele, joins us to talk about KU football. Steele goes in-depth about the Jayhawks, what he sees in Leipold, and breaks down the Big 12.

We talk football and basketball recruiting.

And as promised we take questions from subscribers and answer over 50 questions on football and basketball.