PODCAST: Portal, recruiting, Anderson Kopp guest
- We look at the latest portal recruiting for football and basketball.
- The latest where things stand with basketball recruiting and what players are on the board. Thoughts where Rylan Griffen can land and much more.
- How does the basketball team look on paper heading into the summer.
- The updates and what to expect for the football team in the portal.
- The newest commit Anderson Kopp joins us to talk about his decision.
- Official visits will start soon and a look at some of the possible recruits expected in.
- What the team looks like coming out the spring.
