Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

PODCAST: Portal, recruiting, Anderson Kopp guest

Slant Staff
Podcast

- We look at the latest portal recruiting for football and basketball.

- The latest where things stand with basketball recruiting and what players are on the board. Thoughts where Rylan Griffen can land and much more.

- How does the basketball team look on paper heading into the summer.

- The updates and what to expect for the football team in the portal.

- The newest commit Anderson Kopp joins us to talk about his decision.

- Official visits will start soon and a look at some of the possible recruits expected in.

- What the team looks like coming out the spring.

Advertisement

Other ways to listen to the podcast (links will be added when live)

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Amazon Podcast- Listen to the podcast on Amazon- HERE

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement