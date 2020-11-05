 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Positive vibes, hoops, recruiting, Brandon McAnderson
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-05 07:04:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Podcast: Positive vibes, hoops, recruiting, Brandon McAnderson

Slant Staff
Podcast

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player

We have the whole crew back in the studio and talking KU football and basketball.

Bill Self has been giving updates through his press conferences and we talk about basketball signing day coming next week.

Brandon McAnderson joins us to talk KU football and we cover the topic how there appears to be much better days ahead for the Jayhawks.

McAnderson and the Slant Staff cover why KU football fans should have hope for the future.

And the latest from the recruiting trail in 2021 and 2022. Listen below on the Jayhawk Slant player.


