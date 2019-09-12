News More News
Podcast: Previewing Boston College, Tom Keegan joins us

Slant Staff
We take a look back and talk about the issues from the Coastal Carolina game and a look ahead to Boston College. We give our predictions on Friday night's game.

Former Journal World sports editor Tom Keegan, who is with the Boston Herald, joins us to talk about Boston College.

