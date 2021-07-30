Podcast: Realignment, football talk, Phil Steele
Buckle in for this podcast that goes over an hour long.
- We talk about realignment and the latest thoughts how KU could fare.
- One of the best college football experts in the world Phil Steele joins to talk Kansas football and Big 12
- We look at the football roster by position heading into fall camp.
- The Jayhawks have picked up two, big commitments in the last 24 hours.
- We look deeper into recruiting and a successful camp season for the Jayhawks.
- The latest commit Kaleb Purdy joins us.