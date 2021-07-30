Podcast: Realignment, football talk, Phil Steele

Buckle in for this podcast that goes over an hour long.

- We talk about realignment and the latest thoughts how KU could fare.

- One of the best college football experts in the world Phil Steele joins to talk Kansas football and Big 12

- We look at the football roster by position heading into fall camp.

- The Jayhawks have picked up two, big commitments in the last 24 hours.

- We look deeper into recruiting and a successful camp season for the Jayhawks.

- The latest commit Kaleb Purdy joins us.