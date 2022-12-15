The entire staff is back in the studio talking about recent events and looking ahead to big news.

The Jayhawks blew Missouri out in Columbia and now Indiana comes to town on Saturday. We talk about the rivalry win and what to look for against Indiana.

The football coaches are on the road recruiting and over the next 24-48 hours we are going to find if big news develops on the visitor list.

The Jayhawks secured a big commitment from Calvin Clements and we talk about his impact on the 2023 class.

Next week is signing day but the recruiting will continue well past that with the portal.

We take a brief look at the Liberty matchup against Arkansas.