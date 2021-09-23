 JayhawkSlant - Podcast: Road game against Duke, predictions, recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-23 07:10:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Road game against Duke, predictions, recruiting

Slant Staff
Podcast

We look back at the Baylor game and talk about how well the Bears used their physical style of play to wear down the Jayhawks.

Duke color analyst Dave Harding joins us to talk about the Duke program and a view from the other sideline.

We break down the game against the Blue Devils and give you our score predictions.

There was a great group of recruits on campus and we cover that and some of their comments.

Listen on the Jayhawk Slant player below.

Listen to the Inside Slant podcast

Other ways to listen to the podcast

ITunes/Apple- Listen to the podcast on ITunes- HERE

Tune In Radio- Listen to the podcast on Tune In Radio - HERE

Spotify- Listen to the podcast on Spotify - HERE

Stitcher- Listen to the podcast on Stitcher - HERE

